Shraddha Kapoor Birthday Celebration Post Features Members Of 'Ashadaan'; See Pics

It is very common to see the celebrities help out others in need. Celebrities often visit NGOs and help by giving out a number of essential items like food, books, and stationery. Similarly, Shraddha Kapoor recently visited the Ashadaan - Missionaries of Charity located in Byculla. The actor spent her birthday enjoying her time with the kids and senior citizens of Ashadaan. The Baaghi 3 star also shared a series of pictures from her NGO visit on her Instagram handle. Read more about Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram post.

Shraddha Kapoor's birthday celebrations

Shraddha recently took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her Ashadaan visit. The actor can be seen enjoying with the children and senior citizens of the ashram. The star also gave away some essentials like newspapers, books and more. The members of Aashadan also celebrated Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday by bringing in a cake for her. The star captioned the set of pictures with, “Thankful, grateful & so blessed to have celebrated my birthday with the beautiful kids and senior citizens of Ashadaan - Missionaries of Charity, Byculla 🌸✨🥰💜”

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming, Baaghi 3

On the professional end, Shraddha Kapoor is going to be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in her upcoming Baaghi 3. Baaghi 3 is the third addition to the famous Bollywood action thriller that has featured Tiger as the lead in all three films. The latest par is supposed to hit the cinemas on March 3, 2020, and been getting much attention from the fans. Baaghi 3 is being helmed by Ahmed Khan and is being produced under the Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banners.

