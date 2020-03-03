Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Siddhanth Pens A Heartfelt Note On Her Birthday; See Post

Shraddha Kapoor shares a close bond with her brother seems to be no secret. Siddhanth Kapoor and his actor sister are one of the major sibling goals in the industry. Recently, Shraddha's brother, Siddhanth took to his Instagram account to pen down a heartfelt note for Shraddha on her birthday.

Siddhanth Kapoor's birthday wish for sister Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's brother, Siddhanth Kapoor wished her with a beautiful message. He shared a boomerang video of them both. The video was a sneak peek into their crazy sibling moment. Siddhanth also added an overwhelming caption to the video calling his sister “lovely angel”.

He also wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday my Lovely Angel, Life is just way better with you around, you only bring love, life and happiness everywhere you go, you are the main reason SO many people in this world smile, laugh, dance act, learn to love, learn to believe ... keep spreading your magic, I love you."

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Shares Opinion On Female Actors Being Replaced In Franchise Films

Siddhanth Kapoor shared screen space with his sister, Shraddha Kapoor in the movie Haseena. The movie was based on the life of underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, Haseena Parkar where Shraddha played the lead. Interestingly, Siddhanth played the role of Haseena’s brother, Dawood in this 2017 release.

The actor's brother made his debut in Bollywood as a child actor in Judwaa. He played a younger Shakti Kapoor (his father). Later featured in movies like Shootout at Wadala, Ugly, Jazbaa, Haseena and Paltan. His latest release was Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship which cast Vicky Kaushal in the lead along with Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: Baaghi 3 Actor's Sweet Interaction With A Little Girl

Other than Siddhanth Kapoor, many other Bollywood celebrities wished posted birthday wishes on Shraddha Kapoor's birthday like Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. As of today, Shraddha Kapoor is 33 years old. She made her Bollywood debut at the age of 23 in Teen Patti. She is currently awaiting the release of Baaghi 3 which also stars Tiger Shroff in the lead along with Riteish Deshmukh. The movie is all set to hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Birthday: Throwback Pictures Of The Actor With Her Family; See Here

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Receives A Heartfelt Birthday Wish From 'Saaho' Co-star Prabhas; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.