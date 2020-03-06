Shraddha Kapoor's Fetish For Different Skirt Styles Is Evident From These Pictures

Shraddha Kapoor is counted amidst the most bankable female stars in Bollywood currently. Her magnificent acting skills and drop-dead gorgeous looks make Shraddha Kapoor the reigning queen of B-town. The stunning damsel is at the peak of her popularity, post her back to back commercial successes at the box-office. Lately, Shraddha is on a promotional spree for her upcoming action drama film Baaghi 3.

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Baaghi 3 is releasing today on March 6, 2020. This is Sharddha Kapoor's second collaboration with actor Tiger Shroff, with whom she shared screen space in the original Baaghi released in the year 2016. Apart from her work, Shraddha Kapoor always manages to keep her fashion game on. The Aashiqui 2 actor always steps out in style. Her social media is filled with her glamorous photos in ravishing outfits. But one thing which grabbed our attention while scrolling her Instagram handle is Shraddha's fetish for different skirt styles. Let's take a closer look:

Shraddha Kapoor's enviable collection of skirts

Shraddha Kapoor's flared yellow skirt is a real steal from her wardrobe. The pretty actor looks adorable in this white and yellow ensemble.

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha looks absolutely breathtaking in this front-slit white skirt. Her easy-breezy floral green top with plunging neckline is accentuating her overall look to a great extent. She wore this attire during the promotion of her blockbuster film Chhichhore.

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor oozes oodles of glam in this alluring flared silver skirt.

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The Stree actor looks ethereal in this printed crop top and long skirt combination.

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha gives us girl next door vibes in this denim skirt paired with sky blue top.

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

