Lesser-known Facts Of Shraddha Kapoor's 'Haider' You Probably Didn't Know; Read

Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor are actors par excellence. Both these stellar performers have featured in two movies together first Haider in 2014 and Batti Gul Meter Chalu in 2018. But it was Haider which did ground-breaking business at the box-office. Helmed by movie mogul Vishal Bhardwaj, Haider was unarguably one of the most iconic films of his career.

Source:@samantha-shahid-kapoor Instagram

Haider is based on William Shakespeare's play Hamlet. It was the first time Shraddha Kapoor collaborated with the dynamic duo of Shahid and Vishal Bhardwaj, who earlier delivered a blockbuster hit in the form of Kaminey.

It exceeded its expectations and won several accolades for its impeccable story plot, brilliant direction, and stupendous performances by actors. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, Tabu also played a pivotal role in Haider.

Lesser known facts about Shraddha Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Haider'

Talking about Haider, there are certain lesser-known facts about this Shraddha Kapoor starrer you have no idea about. Take a look.

1. The film had a steamy scene between lead actors Sharddha Kapoor and Shahid. Initially, Sharddha Kapoor was a little apprehensive about her performance in the scene. To this Shahid Kapoor, came to her rescue as a senior actor and made his female co-star really comfortable. Post, that Shraddha performed the scene with utmost ease, and gave a great performance.

2. Shahid Kapoor and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj share a vehement passion for their craft and it truly reflects in their body of work. So much so that both Shahid and Vishal did not charge any fee for Haider. They did so because the film was on the verge of going over-budget and in order to avert financial situation, Vishal and Shahid took this decision.

3. Haider is an intense film, which dealt with the sensitive topic of Jammu and Kashmir's insurgency. It had a lot of blood-shed, abusive dialogues and other disturbing scenes. Thus, after 41 cuts, the film was released by the Censor Board. In fact, it was also given a U/A certificate.

4. Shahid Kapoor's monologue is the highlight of the film. It was a six-page monologue which took Shahid around four hours to deliver till the final take. The scene was performed by him in front of a crowd of 5000 people.

5. Shahid Kapoor actually went bald to look his part, and get into the skin of his character.

6. Kay Kay Menon was not the original choice for the role of Khurram. Manoj Vajpayee was initially approached but due to some disclosed reason, Manoj could not be a part of the film. That's when makers roped in actor Kay Kay Menon for playing a pivotal role in the film.

