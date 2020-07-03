Shraddha Kapoor's 'The Humma Humma Song' Making Video Gives Insight Into BTS Fun On-set

The Humma Humma Song is a remake of the original song from the film Bombay. The reprised version of the Humma Humma song featured Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur and is a song from their film Ok Jaanu. The song was composed by AR Rahman and has nearly 273 M views on Youtube. The song became popular for the choreography, music, lyrics and the catchy tunes overall. Watch all the fun the team had in this making of The Humma Humma song.

Making of The Humma Humma Song from Ok Jaanu

The song is an official remake of the Humma Humma song, from the film Bombay. Actor Aditya Roy Kapur said that the song has always been there and it never lost its charm. He also said that the new song was a tribute to the old song and not a remake. The making also included some footages of the stars rehearsing their steps for filming the song. DOP of the Humma Humma song, Ravi Chandran said that the song was shot in an old lodge where the couple was going to stay.

Music recreator Tanishq Bagchi who has worked in recreating several Bollywood songs said that this song was his first-ever collaboration with Badshah and a tribute to A R Rahman. The costume designer of the song said that after she heard Badshah record the song, she decided to give the song an ethnic touch, and this is how their costumes were designed. Actor Shraddha Kapoor said that the Humma Humma song is a tribute to the original iconic song. Towards the end of the filming the song, the entire team was seen dancing and enjoying themselves.

About the film Ok Jaanu

The film Ok Jaanu was a romantic film directed by Shaad Ali. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles, the film followed the story of a couple who meet at a wedding and fall in love with each other. However, the two decide to have a live-in relationship with no strings attached. But things fall apart and they doubt their relationship when they part ways for the sake of their careers.

