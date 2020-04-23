Shraddha Kapoor Thanks Sushant Singh Rajput For Gifting A Book On 'World Book Day'; See

Many celebrities are trying their hand at doing whatever they love during the lockdown. Several people have taken up to cooking while some are reading or spending time with their family. Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has taken up to reading during the quarantine.

On the occasion of World Book Day, the Baaghi actor took to her social media to share what she is reading currently. In the post, she also revealed that it was Sushant Singh Rajput who gifted her the book. The Chhichhore star also thanked Sushant Singh Rajput for gifting her the book. Shraddha Kapoor is currently reading The Secret Principles of Genius by I. C. Robledo.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Reveals She Got Too Comfortable With A Gun While Filming 'Saaho'; Read

See the post here

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Starrer 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' Had An Interesting Mix Of Songs; See List

World Book Day is being celebrated today i.e. on April 23, 2020. Shraddha took to her Instagram to share the cover page of the book she is currently reading.

For thanking Sushant Singh Rajput, she captioned the post as, “📖📚🙃💜 Thank you for this @sushantsinghrajput #BookDay #CurrentRead”.

Earlier, she had also revealed the list of books which she read during the lockdown. According to her tweet, she has read books like The Ministry of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy, Conscious Collective by Joseph Kauffman, Homo Deus by Yuval Noah Harari and A New Earth by Eckhart Tolle.

See the tweet here

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor And Shahid Kapoor's 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu': Lesser-known Facts About Film

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor: These Pics Of The 'Baaghi' Star Proves That She's A Family Girl At Heart

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput were seen together in the film Chhichhore. The movie was a huge hit at the box office. On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the movie Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. The movie received good response from the audience as well as critics. According to a media report, she will be next seen in a project with Ranbir Kapoor which will be directed by Luv Ranjan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.