Shraddha Kapoor's 'Teen Patti' Has Great Songs; Check Out The Jukebox

Teen Patti, released in the year 2010 was helmed by the filmmaker Leena Yadav. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, R. Madhavan and Shraddha Kapoor among others. The plot of the film revolves around a professor who gets involved in gambling. The film has some interesting songs in it. Teen Patti's jukebox has been viewed several hundred times on YouTube.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Reveals She Got Too Comfortable With A Gun While Filming 'Saaho'; Read

Shraddha Kapoor debut movie Teen Patti Jukebox

Neeyat Kharab Hai

The song Neeyat Kharab Hai is written by Irfan Siddiqui and composed by Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant. The vocals by Sunidhi Chauhan are phenomenal, and is easily one of the most underrated songs of the singer. The song has been viewed by 247 thousand times on YouTube. Ever since the 1982 Gandhi, Sir Ben Kingsley wanted to feature in a Hindi movie. It took him 27 years for this to happen with this movie.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Shares Her 'Before Braces' Look; See Throwback Picture

Teen Patti

The title song from the movie Teen Patti is written by Irfan Siddiqui. The song was sung by Salim Merchant. The song has been viewed by 165 thousand times on YouTube. The entire film was shot in India and Production Designer Ayesha Punvani created gambling dens in abandoned train yards, mills, factories and ice factory, making the song extensively grand and visually appealing.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Starrer 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' Had An Interesting Mix Of Songs; See List

Life Is A Game - English Version

The song Life Is A Game has been sung by Sonia Saigal. The song has been viewed by 12 thousand times on YouTube. This song too is visually appealing. The song has an addictive rhythm, and lyrics that fit well with the theme of the film.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor And Shahid Kapoor's 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu': Lesser-known Facts About Film

Summertime

The song Summertime is composed by Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant. The vocals are performed by Joe Alvares. Although the song can be seen as a part of the album, there is no official video of the song available to watch.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.