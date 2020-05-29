Shraddha Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor Starrer Soulful Song 'Baarish' Making Video: WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of the renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor though having an easy way in Bollywood has worked hard and proved her talent. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more. Shraddha Kapoor entered the Bollywood industry with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) and rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013), alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Having spent a decade in the acting industry, Shraddha Kapoor has not only given the industry some great movies but has also been a part of some soulful songs. Here are behind the scenes from her popular song, Baarish. Read ahead to know more-

Baarish BTS

In 2017, Shraddha Kapoor was once again seen collaborating with Mohit Suri for Half Girlfriend, alongside Arjun Kapoor. The movie did average at the box-office but the songs of the movie gained much popularity. The song, Baarish, is one of the most successful songs of the movie.

While on the sets of Baarish, both the actor, Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor can be seen working very hard to get all their scenes perfect. The director, Mohit Suri said that he really wanted a song that described how Shraddha Kapoor’s character came with the season, like rain, in Arjun Kapoor’s character’s life. With this song, he wanted to depict how the city started to look different and smell different to Arjun Kapoor’s character, after having fallen in love with Shraddha Kapoor’s character. He wanted this song to be the perfect scene for the first time a boy meets a girl.

Actor Arjun Kapoor said that he fell in love with the song Baarish the minute he heard it. He thinks that the song has all the elements that one can co-relate with a college love story. The entire theme of the song, said Mohit Suri, is that a boy who comes from a small town and doesn’t know how to even speak in English, falls in love with a South Delhi girl who speaks very fluent English. The song expresses what Arjun Kapoor’s character wants to tell Shraddha Kapoor’s character but can’t because of the difference in language, class, and standard.

About Half Girlfriend

Half Girlfriend is the third time Shraddha Kapoor and Mohit Suri worked together for a movie. The movie is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same title. The plot of the film revolves around Madhav, who meets a girl named Riya and falls in love. After struggling to convince her to be his girlfriend, she half-heartedly agrees to be his "Half Girlfriend".

