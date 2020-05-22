Shraddha Kapoor Has Played The Leading Lady In These Action Movies

Shraddha Kapoor made her acting debut in 2010 with Teen Patti. She garnered more fame with her third film, Aashiqui 2, in 2013 and has been one of the most prominent names since then. The actor has appeared in romantic, drama, musical, horror as well as in action films. Read to know about the times when she played the female lead in action movies.

Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady in action movies

Baaghi

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor feature as the leading pair in the 2016 film Baaghi. Directed by Sabbir Khan, it is an action thriller film. It shows a rebel who learns martial arts and falls in love with a girl, but the two get separated due to misunderstandings. Years later, the guy goes on a mission to rescue his old love who is kidnapped and hidden secrets unfold.

The movie also features Sudheer Babu, Sunil Grover and Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj. Baaghi opened to positive responses and was a success at the box office. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, it turned into a series.

Saaho

Saaho stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. It is an action thriller film, written and directed by Sujeeth. An undercover cop becomes embroiled in a battle with warring criminals who want to acquire a "black box," their ultimate key to a treasure. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arjun Vijay, Chunky Pandey, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Lal, Supreeth, Mandira Bedi, Prakash Belawadi, Evelyn Sharma and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Saaho is said to be one of the most expensive Indian films with a budget of around ₹350 crores. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. It received mostly negative reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. The movie failed to match the expectations at the box office but reportedly grossed around ₹430 crores at the worldwide box office.

Baaghi 3

Shraddha Kapoor’s last appearance on the big screen was in Baaghi 3 along with Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh. Released in 2020, it is an action thriller film helmed by Ahmed Khan. A man embarks on a bloody rampage to save his kidnapped brother. It also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Verma, Ankita Lokhande, Jackie Shroff and Satish Kaushik.

Baaghi 3 garnered mixed reviews from the audiences with praises for its action sequences and criticism for the screenplay. The movie opened up with good numbers at the box office but was taken down due to the global pandemic. There were plans to re-release the film; however, the makers decided to release it on a digital platform.

