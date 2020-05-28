Unseen Pic Of The Day: Shraddha Kapoor's Then And Now Pic Is Proof That Nothing's Changed

Shraddha Kapoor has come a long way since her debut film, Luv Ka The End in 2011. She gained wide recognition for playing Arohi in Aashiqui 2 and since then she has delivered several Bollywood hits like Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Baaghi franchise, Saaho and many others. Currently, an old 'now and then' picture of Shraddha Kapoor shared by a fan account is surfacing online. The picture proves how Shraddha Kapoor has not changed.

Shraddha Kapoor's 'then & now' picture

Recently, a fan account shared a then and now picture of Sharddha Kapoor. In the Instagram post, there is a collage of two pictures, one from the Half Girlfriend actor's childhood and her recent picture. In both pictures, Shraddha Kapoor can be spotted flashing her wide smile. This viral photo of the Baaghi 3 actor proves that over the years, Shraddha Kapoor's smile hasn't changed at all. Take a look at the picture shared by the fan account.

Photo Credits - People Of Bollywood, Instagram Id - @peopleofbollywood

Netizens left in awe

Fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the adorable collage. A lot of fans went on to praise Shraddha Kapoor's smile. Some of them said, "So cute", "cutie", "So cuteâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜", and much more. Check out a few more comments below.

Shraddha Kapoor on the professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shraddha was last seen in films like Chhichhore, Street Dancer 3D, and Baaghi 3. Talking about Chhichhore, the film had her in two different looks, one that of a college-going student and the other of a middle-aged woman. Chhichhore also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie reportedly earned critical acclaim due to its unique subject.

Shraddha Kapoor was also seen in Street Dancer 3D. The dance film set in London was based on the different colours of dance and the unity between two different groups of people who come together for a single cause. The movie features her opposite Varun Dhawan.

The Ek Villian actor was also seen in Baaghi 3 that was an action thriller flick helmed by Ahmed Khan. Baaghi 3 was a sequel to Baaghi 2 (2018) and the third film in the Baaghi film series. Shraddha starred opposite Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh in the film.

