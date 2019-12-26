Siddhanth Kapoor Set To Rock The Stage With Maceo Plex At Sunburn 2019

Siddhanth Kapoor is a new-age actor in the Hindi film industry. He recently made his singing debut with the 2019 film Yaaram and is a professional disc jockey. Siddhanth Kapoor is all set to set the stage on fire at the 13th edition of the Sunburn Music Festival, Goa. Here are all the details on the story that have made rounds in the news so far:

Siddhanth Kapoor to perform at the Sunburn Festival, Goa

Recent reports have confirmed that Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhanth Kapoor is going to perform at the Sunburn Festival, Goa. Siddhanth Kapoor will be sharing the stage with his idol, Maceo Plex, who is a renowned American DJ. Sunburn 2019 will mark Siddhanth Kapoor’s ninth performance at the EDM festival. Talking about his experiences and his performance at Sunburn 2019, Siddhant Kapoor said that playing at the Sunburn Music Festival for the past eight years has been a fantastic experience. He also added that playing alongside Maceo Plex is like a dream coming true as the latter has been Siddhant Kapoor’s inspiration since he started as a professional DJ.

Talking about it further, Siddhanth Kapoor mentioned how being a DJ has been his childhood dream, and he considers himself lucky to be able to live it. However, he also added that being an actor has been his passion ever since he first watched a film. Apart from being an actor and a DJ, Siddhanth Kapoor also tried his luck in singing with Yaaram.

Sunburn 2019 Lineup

Some of the renowned names from the Sunburn 2019 lineup include the likes of The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix, DJ Snake, Flume and Jonas Brothers. While Sunburn 2019 lineup consists of some of the best names from the Electronic Music scene, the Sunburn 2019 lineup also features some upcoming names like Progressive Brothers, Ana Lilia, and Space Cat. Some of the Indian names from the Sunburn 2019 lineup include Ritviz, SHAAN, Sartek, and Siddhanth Kapoor.

