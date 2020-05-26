Shraddha Kapoor And Hina Khan In Quirky Capes; See Pics Inside

Shraddha Kapoor, one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, has been a part of several blockbuster movies. The actor kickstarted her acting career with Teen Patti and went on to give the audience several movies that have been successful and also received acclaim from critics. Some of her most popular movies include Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Baaghi, Saaho, Chhichhore, Teen Patti, Gori Teri Pyaar Mein, Haider, ABCD 2 and many more. The actor, who has won several awards and accolades for her performances, is also known for her distinctive sartorial choices.

Actor Hina Khan has carved her own niche in the television industry. She is widely popular in the Television industry for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Hina Khan has also been a part of Web series including Damaged 2, where she portrayed the role of Gauri Batra. Hina Khan is one of the successful and highest-paid actors in the Television industry. Her Instagram feed is a serious sartorial inspiration for her fans. Shraddha Kapoor and Hina Khan were spotted wearing some quirky capes and fans are finding themselves in a major fix as to who wore it better. Here are their best photos in quirky capes:

Shraddha Kapoor and Hina Khan in quirky capes

The Aashiqui 2 actor sported a handpainted and geometric designed cape designed by Vedika M. She paired the outfit with a cute dress that was styled by Tanya Ghavri. The actor paired her outfit with a pair of white heels and a cute pair of transparent sunglasses. The post shared by Shraddha Kapoor gained a massive number of likes, with over 679k likes, the post gained attention from the audience.

Hina Khan was also seen sporting a quirky cape that fans found to be flattering. The actor opted for a ruffled dark blue dress with floral designs all over the long dress. She wore a floral designed cape with a long dark blue dress. The post shared by Hina Khan in beautiful floral printed cape gained likes over 171k on Instagram. Check out the picture shared by Hina Khan:

Fans immediately noticed the similarities in their outfits and their looks. The quirky styles of the handpainted cape and the embroidered cape grabbed the attention of the fans. The fashionistas have always given the fans some major fashion goals.

