Hina Khan's Ode To 'lockdown Gods' Is The Most Hilarious Thing On Internet Today

Hina Khan recently updated her fans on how her quarantine has been going so far. Through a recent Instagram post, she could be seen giving fans a hearty laugh session with a fun TikTok video. Hina Khan can be seen performing aarti for the “lockdown ke devata” in the fun illustration pointing out the importance of social media platforms in such a crisis situation.

Hina Khan’s aarti for “lockdown ke devata”

Hina Khan recently posted a fun TikTok video on her official Instagram handle. In the video posted, she could be seen doing an aarti for various social media platforms who have been providing people with all kinds of entertainment lately. In the video posted, she can initially be seen sitting with a dupatta wrapped around her head as she performs the ritual with agarbattis in her hand. Her aarti is interrupted by another person who asks her what she is up to. Hina Khan reveals to him that she is praying to the lords of lockdown which turn out to be various social media companies like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

The song Bhagwan Hai Kahan Re Tu from PK can be heard in the background as the video comes to an end. In the caption for the post, Hina Khan has mentioned that it is a part of her quarantine fun. She has received a lot of love for the content in the comments section of the post. Have a look at the hilarious video from Hina Khan’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Hina Khan Instagram

