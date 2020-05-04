Nia Sharma To Hina Khan; TV Celebs Who Are Pros At Exercising

Television personalities like Nia Sharma, Hina Khan and many others are considered as some of the most fashionable and stylish celebrities from the small screen. These stars are not only talented actors but are also inspiring their fan following with their workout and regular exercising posts on Instagram. Check out a list of TV celebrities who are experts at exercising:

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is one of the fittest stars from the television industry. Here, she can be seen performing a headstand and knee hooping exercise. Take a look at Nia Sharma's workout videos.

Also Read | Nia Sharma to Anusha Dandekar: TV celebs show how white tee & denim is perfect for summer

Hina Khan

Amid lockdown, Hina Khan has built her mini-gym at home. Here, she is working out with the static stretch strap. Hina Khan looks determined and motivated.

Also Read | Nia Sharma to Rashami Desai: TV celebs sport yellow ethnic outfits with sheer elegance

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna regularly performs yoga. In this lockdown season, Karishma Tanna is seemingly releasing her stress with yoga. Check out Karishma Tanna's photos doing yoga.

Also Read | Nia Sharma's quarantine recap is all about throwback pictures & hilarious memes

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is also a yoga enthusiast. Here she is seen working on her headstands and performing Panch Mayurassan. Take a look at Mouni Roy's videos.

Also Read | Nia Sharma next wants a tutorial on cleaning toilet from celebs posting mopping clips

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.