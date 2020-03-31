Shraddha Kapoor's Terrace Workout Video Amid Lockdown Is All About Fun & Fitness | Watch

Now that the Coronavirus cases are increasing in India, PM Narendra Modi has appealed to all citizens to stay indoors to curb the spread of the virus. While everyone has been quarantined, Bollywood celebrities also are urging fans to stay indoors and practise social distancing. Keeping up to her fitness regime, Shraddha Kapoor on Monday evening, shelled out some major fitness blues by sharing videos of her terrace workout on her Instagram handle.

Shraddha Kapoor's terrace workout videos

In Shraddha Kapoor's videos, the Street Dancer 3D actor can be seen enjoying her workout with grace. Sharing a collage of videos, Kapoor said, “Being home #TerraceWorkouts #StaySafeStayHome #MondayMotivation.” While fans gushed to comment on Shraddha Kapoor's fitness videos, her brother Siddhanth Kapoor dropped a comment saying, "Hehehehe too good this app is". Check out Shraddha Kapoor's videos here.

Shraddha Kapoor has also shared the mesmerising view of the sky from her terrace. Calling it 'simple joys', the video shows the crystal clear sky with birds enjoying their paradise. The Baaghi 3 actor also shared an adorable childhood photo of herself that received much love from her fans.

Urging fans to stay home, Shraddha Kapoor shared a note saying, " This 21 day lock down is a safety measure for out entire country. How we look at this time, is entirely upto us. Let's choose to look at it positively, Please. Let's use this time to grow. We can meditate, spend time with our families, practise a healthy lifestyle, learn something new, enjoy the simple things, have gratitude & be calm. Let's keep the love in our hearts & be united in this together. Lots & lots of love."

