Songs From Shraddha Kapoor Starrer 'Chhichhore' That Fans Should Add To Their Playlist

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of the renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor though having an easy way in Bollywood has worked hard and proved her talent. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Baaghi 3, and more. Shraddha Kapoor entered the Bollywood industry with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) and rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013), alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, and hasn’t looked back since.

In 2019, Shraddha Kapoor played the lead character in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore. The film had Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Varun Sharma in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a group of friends from university as they progress into middle-age life and go their own separate ways. The film received critical acclamation and successfully entered the ₹100 crores club. Along with being a superhit film, the songs of the film also received a lot of love from the audience. Here’s the list of songs from the film Chhichhore. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's Gudi Padwa Photo Spans Over Generations; Pic Inside

Song list from Chhichhore

Woh Din

Woh Din is sung by Tushar Joshi. Music for the song is by Pritam. Amitabh Bhattacharya is the lyricist of the song. It is a chill and peppy song, that embarks the college journey of the characters.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Twins With Ice Cream Flavours In This Twitter Thread Created By Fan

Khairiyat

Khairiyat is sung by Arijit Singh. Pritam has given the music of the song. Amitabh Bhattacharya is the lyricist of the song. It is a love song that plays when the two lead characters miss each other and understand each other's value.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Was Reportedly Linked Up With These People From Industry

Kal Ki Hi Baat Hai

Kal Ki Hi Baat Hai is sung by K.K. Pritam has given the music of the song. Amitabh Bhattacharya is the lyricist of the song. It is a sad song that plays when the son of the two lead characters meets with a bad accident and they keep remembering the old and happy times together with their son.

Also Read | Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About Shraddha Kapoor's 'Chhichhore'; Read

Fikar Not

Fikar Not is sung by Nakash Aziz, Dev Negi, Amit Mishra, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Sreerama Chandra and Antara Mitra. Pritam has given the music of the song. Amitabh Bhattacharya is the lyricist of the song. It is a happy and carefree song that witnesses the characters enjoying themselves back in college.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.