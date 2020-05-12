When Shraddha Kapoor Revealed That Aditya Roy Kapur Cannot Pronounce Her Name Correctly

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of the renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the most active actors in Bollywood today. Shraddha Kapoor entered the industry with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) and rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013), alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s on-screen and off-screen chemistry has always kept them in the headlines. Here’s the time when Shraddha Kapoor revealed that Aditya Roy Kapur had a hard time pronouncing her name right-

Shraddha Kapoor revealed that Aditya Roy Kapur cannot pronounce her name correctly

Here’s a video of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur during a fun interview with a leading daily. Shraddha Kapoor said that when she was in American school, they could never pronounce her name correctly. She said that they never said the ‘dha’ properly and always call her as ‘Shrada Kapoor’. To this, Aditya Roy Kapur asked her to give out the correct pronunciation of her name. Later, when Shraddha asked Aditya to pronounce her name correctly, he managed to do so. However, Shraddha revealed that this is the first time when Aditya has taken her name correctly, as he always used to say ‘Shradda’, hearing which Aditya went back to calling her ‘Shradda’.

Ever since the shooting of Aashiqui 2 (2013) started, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s chemistry was visibly noticeable. Apparently, the romance soared for a long time (5 years). The two actors even did another movie together, Ok Jaanu (2017). Their alleged relationship was an open secret in Bollywood circles until they parted ways. Nobody knows the exact reason for their separation till date. However, reports suggest that the two remain friends even after the breakup.

