Shraddha Kapoor Played Cameos In These Movies That Her Fans Must Have Missed Out

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of the renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor though having an easy way in Bollywood has worked hard and proved her talent. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more. Apart from these movies, Shraddha also has appeared in cameo roles in some of the movies listed below-

Shraddha Kapoor's cameo roles

Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013)

Shraddha Kapoor has appeared as Vasudha in the Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imran Khan starrer, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. The actor played a cameo, of a South Indian girl, getting engaged to Imran Khan. In the scene, Shraddha Kapoor is seen dressed in a traditional South Indian off-white saree, paired with a red and golden colour blouse. She tied her hair at the back, in a bun, and put gajra on it. She has applied nude makeup with the smokey-eye look. She completed her look with a bindi, neckpiece, and mangtika. The announcement of Shraddha Kapoor is a part of the film was made on Twitter.

A Flying Jatt (2016)

Shraddha Kapoor made a very sweet cameo in Remo D’Souza’s directorial, A Flying Jatt. The movie casts Tiger Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. During the trailer launch of the movie, Remo said that Shraddha has a very little and lovely cameo in the movie and will appear in very perfect time. It is a little lovely cameo and he is grateful to Shraddha for doing this, added Remo. Before appearing in A Flying Jatt, Shraddha had worked with Remo in ABCD 2 and Tiger Shroff for Baaghi.

Nawabzaade (2018)

Nawabzaade is a Jayesh Pradhan’s directorial. The lead cast of the movie includes Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, and Raghav Juyal. The plot of the film revolves around three best friends, who fall in love with a simple, stay-at-home girl from their neighborhood. As they all go out of their way to win her love, they are pitted against each other in their efforts. Shraddha Kapoor played a cameo in the movie as she appeared in the song High Rated Gabru.

