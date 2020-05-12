Shraddha Kapoor and Mouni Roy are both well-known names in the acting industry. Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. Some of the actor's commendable work includes Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore, Street Dancer 3D, and more. Along with being a versatile actor, Shraddha Kapoor is also known for fashion statements.

Similarly, in today's time, Mouni Roy is ruling the TV industry today. The Bengali beauty started her career by playing a pivotal role in Ekta Kapoor’s drama, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2007) playing the role of Krishna Tulsi, alongside Pulkit Samrat.

Mouni, later went on to do great work in the Indian television industry and even kept her foot into the Bollywood industry. She was last seen on screen with Rajkummar Rao in Made in China (2019). The actor too is in news for her sartorial fashion choices.

Recently, both the divas were spotted in similar yellow outfits. Let us see which of the two divas styled her look better

Shraddha Kapoor or Mouni Roy- Who wore the yellow outfit better?

Shraddha Kapoor is seen wearing a yellow colour knee-length sleeveless deep V-neck dress. Her dress is of silk material and thus has a shiny look to it. The actor has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and a messy look. She has worn huge hoop earrings and has applied nude makeup.

In comparison to Shraddha Kapoor, Mouni Roy is seen wearing a yellow colour sleeveless gown. The gown has a net and frilly material. She has worn silver glitter chappals and has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. Mouni Roy has applied nude makeup.

