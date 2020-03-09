Shraddha Kapoor And Other B-town Celebs Who Rocked Holographic Outfit; See Pics

Bollywood actors are lately going gaga over the latest fashion trend, which is "holographic designs". Various celebrities are seen donning this uber-cool and glamours design on several occasion. Be it Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, or Hina Khan, the Holographic trend has shaken up the internet. Let's take a look at when these celebrated personalities ditch the boring regular prints and opted for unconventional holographic designed outfits.

Actors who rocked the Holographic outfits like a pro

Shraddha Kapoor

Source: Ishani Vasisht Instagram

Sharddha Kapoor is one of the most stylish actors in the tinsel town, and her fashion choices are not risk-averse. For the promotion of Baaghi 3, Shraddha Kapoor wore this scintillating holographic dress with a plunging neckline and bell sleeves. Sharddha Kapoor looked drop-dead gorgeous in this holographic dress. Shraddha Kapoor kept her makeup minimalistic and with pink lipstick and highlighted cheekbones. For hair, Shraddha Kapoor chose to keep her hair open with a middle parting.

Malaika Arora

Source: Yogen Shah Instagram

When it comes to fashion, Malaika Arora needs no introduction. The stunning actor's taste in fashion is highly outlandish and nifty. Malaika Arora wore a quirky pair of holographic design pants and a black crop top for an evening party. It was the occasion of Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali's Khan wedding anniversary. Unlike her other contemporaries who came in solid dresses, Malaika Arora chose to wear this holographic design pants and looked bewitching in it.

Hina Khan

Source: Hina Khan Instagram

Another famous TV personality who was spotted in donning the holographic design is Hina Khan. She wore a ravishing holographic design skirt. Hina Khan paired her holographic skirt with a sheer high-collar white blouse with bell sleeves. Hina opted for a contemporary pony hairdo to complete her overall look.

