Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao Starrer 'Stree's' Jukebox Will Make You Groove

Stree is a 2018 horror comedy movie helmed by Amar Kaushik. The movie was jointly bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru under the banners of Maddock Films and D2RFilms. The plot of Stree is based on the stories of Bangalore urban legend known as Nale Ba which translates to come tomorrow. Stree sees the spirit of a woman who knocks on people’s door at night and takes men as her hostage.

The movie features Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. Stree was a hit at the box office and managed to gain positive reviews from fans and critics alike. It was highly praised for its ingenuity. Apart from its interesting plot, the songs of the movie also became highly successful. Here is the movie's jukebox.

Milegi Milegi

Milegi Milegi is a hit number from the horror-comedy movie Stree. The song is showcased at the end of the movie. Milegi Milegi sees Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao grooving to its quirky tunes. The song is composed by popular artists Sachin-Jigar.

Kamariya

Kamariya is a hit item number from the movie Stree. The song was a massive success which sees Nora Fatehi’s exceptional moves. The song features all the men from the village enjoying while Stree attacks them and takes one of them hostage. The artists who worked on the song are Aastha Gill, Divya Kumar, Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya.

Nazar Na Lag Jaaye

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, Nazar Na Lag Jaaye is a romantic song from the movie Stree. The song features the cute chemistry of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Nazar Na Lag Jaaye sees both the stars taking the tour of the Mela in the village while romance sparks between them.

Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe

Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe is another hit number of the movie Stree. The item song features Kriti Sanon grooving on the quirky tunes composed by Sachin Jigar. The song isn’t shown throughout the movie yet it is a part of the movie jukebox.

