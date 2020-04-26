Shraddha Kapoor's Best Scenes From The Blockbuster Musical 'Aashiqui 2'

With Aashiqui 2, Shraddha Kapoor cemented her place in Bollywood. Her stellar performance in the romantic musical made her climb the ladder of popularity in no time. Till date, Aashiqui 2 remains one of Sharddha Kapoor's best movies. From music, scenes, to dialogues, everything about Aashiqui 2 became a rage when the film hit the theatres in 2013. Aashiqui 2 was helmed by director Mohit Suri and gave Shraddha Kapoor the major breakthrough role of her acting career.

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Read: Here's The Jukebox Of Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer 'Aashiqui 2'

Shraddha essayed the role of an upcoming middle-class singer, who becomes a singing sensation with the help of her alcoholic rockstar lover. Aditya Roy Kapur played the lead role in Aashiqui 2, and his sizzling onscreen chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor was the talk of the town. Talking about Aashiqui 2, let's reminisce our memories and take a look at the most memorable scenes of Shraddha Kapoor in the romantic drama.

Compilation of Shraddha Kapoor's best scenes in 'Aashiqui 2'

When Aarohis is starstruck

In the introductory scene in the film, when Aarohi meets Rahul, her idol, for the first time, she is left mesmerized. This particular scene is brilliantly performed by both Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The way Shraddha performed in this scene is truly spectacular.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor Looks Radiant In These Majestic Ethnic Outfits, See Pictures

The emotional scene between Aarohi and RJ

When Aarohi gets acknowledged for her singing talent, this doesn't go down well with Rahul, her mentor. His jealously as an artist takes over his feelings for Aarohi and he lashes out at her for her new-found stardom. Aarohi gives a befitting reply to this and takes her stand. An emotional scene between Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, where both the stellar performers gave a memorable performance. This one truly deserves a place in Shraddha Kapoor's best scenes from Aashiqui 2 list.

Read: Lesser-known Facts Of Shraddha Kapoor's 'Haider' You Probably Didn't Know; Read

The unexpected proposal

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur played a much-in-love couple in the film. But due to Aditya Roy Kapur's character's alcohol addiction in the movie, he was afraid to express his love for Aarohi aka Shraddha in Aashiqui 2. But with this scene, the two finally enthral their journey as a couple in the movie. Shraddha looked adorable in the hear-warming scene and more than her dialogues, her eyes did all the talking.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Fetish For Different Skirt Styles Is Evident From These Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.