As the romantic film Aashiqui 2 clocked 7 years of its release on April 26, Bollywood's versatile actress Shraddha Kapoor reminisced her time on the sets of the film which marked her debut into Bollywood. The actress shared a collage on her Instagram page and thanked the people behind the thinking to commemorate the special day. The actress even changed the display picture of her Instagram page to a still from the film to celebrate the day.

Shraddha Kapoor pens heartfelt note as Aashiqui 2 clocks 7 years

The actress who played the role of a budding singer Aarohi opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the film shared a collage that is made up of several small moments from the film. The collage is sure to bring back some of the faded memories from the film. While thanking all the people who laid their faith behind the film, Shraddha penned a heartfelt note and wrote, "7 years of Aashiqui 2 today! Thank you forever, Mohit Suri, for this gift of a lifetime @visheshfilms for believing, #ShaguftaRafique for your exquisitely beautiful writing, Aditya Roy Kapur for being an unbelievably amazing costar and the entire team who gave their everything to this precious film. Thank you, everyone, who gave this film so so sooo much love. It's priceless. Thank you to all those who have made such beautiful edits and to the fan clubs for uniting and sharing a common dp today; this collage. I’m the luckiest girl in the universe."

The film which also marked the Bollywood debut of Aditya Roy Kapur revolves around Rahul (Aditya), a singing sensation, falls in love with Aarohi (Shraddha), a girl who sings in the bar. He helps her accomplish her dream of becoming a famous singer, but his own shortcomings jeopardize their future. For the uninitiated, Aashiqui 2 was produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar under the Vishesh Films and T-Series banners. Aashiqui 2 is an adaptation of the 1954 romance A Star Is Born and serves as a spiritual successor to the 1990 musical film Aashiqui.

As soon as Shraddha shared the picture on social media, several friends of the Baaghi star including Karan Raj Kohli, Dia Mirza, Divya Kumar Khosla, Mukesh Chhabra and many more poured in their heart for the amazing film. Apart from this, fans of the star also stormed the comment section with their beautiful messages. One of the users, while applauding the character played by Shraddha in the film, wrote that Aarohi will always be close to my heart along with the film. Another user wrote, "My favorite movie."

