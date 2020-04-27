Shraddha Kapoor's Character Doesn't Have Any Name In 'Stree'; Read More Trivia

Stree movie was an Indian horror-comedy drama starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. Stree released in 2018. The movie describes a hysterical tale revolving around a myth related to ghosts and spirits. Stree movie was an Amar Kaushik’s directorial which accomplished as one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

The other characters of the movie that made the movie a hit were Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The movie also has some great songs that made the movie a hit. The music of the movie was given by Sachin-Jigar and Ketan Sodha. One of the most popular things about this movie was its dialogues, and the viewers were impressed by some of the with one-liners from the movie. Mentioned below are some lesser-known facts about this movie. Read-

Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Stree Movie Trivia-

The title of the film, ‘Stree’ was suggested by the talented lead actor of the film, Rajkummar Rao. He suggested this name when the story was being narrated to him by Raj & DK, and the title was 'O Stree Kal Aana.' Rajkummar came up with the title as it was the first word that came to his mind.

The film, Stree is based on the Indian urban legend, Nale Ba, who was a witch who used to knock on people's doors at night.

Stree film is Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's first film together.

The first project made on budget of Rs 20 Crore went on to do a business of more than 100 Crore, which was a great success.

In the film Stree, there is no name of Shraddha Kapoor's character.

Rajkummar Rao practiced and learned to sew for his role in the film. It is interesting to know that a tailor would come on a regular basis for 20 days to train him for the film in which he acted as a tailor.

Stree movie is observed as Rajkummar Rao's biggest solo opening till date.

According to reports, Shraddha Kapoor completed filming half of her schedule within 10 days of her schedule.

According to the producer of the film Stree, Dinesh Vijan, the filming location of the film, Bhopal was chosen for the reason that it has some very interesting and mysterious stories associated with the place.

The film, Stree was released on August 31, 2018, and on the same day the lead actor of the film, Rajkummar Rao celebrated his 34th birthday.

