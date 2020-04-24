Shraddha Kapoor's Hilarious Reaction To A Fan Reading Memes On World Book Day

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, several people are taking out time for their passion and are trying to fight away boredom while keeping themselves entertained. On the occasion of Book Day on April 23, actress Shraddha Kapoor’s reply on one of her fan’s recommendation is hilarious.

Shraddha Kapoor shares a hilarious reply on a fan's suggestion

Shraddha Kapoor is also an avid reader and a book lover and the idea of reading in quarantine is the best thing for the star. On the occasion of Book Day on April 23, the Saaho star interacted with her fans on Instagram and asked for book suggestions and amidst a host of recommendations, when a fan told her that he/she is currently reading memes online, Shraddha had a funny reaction to it. As the fan wrote that he/she is currently reading memes online, Shraddha wrote, “haha some of them are good tp.”

Read: Shraddha Kapoor And Alia Bhatt In Blazer; Who Wore It Better?

Read: Shraddha Kapoor Thanks Sushant Singh Rajput For Gifting A Book On 'World Book Day'; See

To celebrate Book Day, Shraddha shared a book 'The Secret Principles of Genius' on her Instagram page which was gifted to her by Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress thanked the star for the book and extended her wishes on the special day. Besides spending her time being a book worm, Shraddha has been working out on her terrace and also spending time with her family and her furry friend Shyloh. Some time back the actress took a trip down the memory lane and shared her childhood picture where she highlighted her rabbit teeth. In the picture, a little Shraddha can be seen happily flaunting her bunny teeth before she wore her braces.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor's 'Teen Patti' Has Great Songs; Check Out The Jukebox

Read: Shraddha Kapoor Shares Her 'Before Braces' Look; See Throwback Picture

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff and before this, Shraddha was seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan, however, the film failed to perform well at the box office. As per reports, the star will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.