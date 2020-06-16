Shraddha Kapoor Or Blake Lively: Who Wore The Yellow Sequin Outfit Better?

Speaking about fashion, all the celebrities always try to make heads turn with their sartorial choices. Fashion divas in the acting industry always make sure that they appear as a visual joy for their fans as they make a solid style statement. Actors always dress up as per the occasion, as they are constantly under the scrutiny of the paparazzi and the fashion police. Many times it happens that these styles icons end up choosing trendy outfits with similar design or pattern as worn by other actors. So, today, we are up with Shraddha Kapoor and Blake Lively as these two beautiful actors donned a kind of similar colour outfit but in a different style. Let’s see which actor donned the dress in the batter way?

Who wore the bright yellow outfit better?

Shraddha Kapoor in this yellow sequin dress-

Shraddha Kapoor wore this bright yellow coloured outfit for an IIFA interaction. Shraddha looked like a bright ray of sunshine, giving major fashion goals. The Baaghi actor impressed her fans by donning this bright canary yellow sequin dress by the designer, Prabal Gurung. Her dress had a button detailing at the waist and a thigh-high slit pattern that made her outfit match her fashion sense.

Shraddha Kapoor managed her stylish yellow attire very well and appeared effortlessly beautiful in this public appearance. Her stylist, Tanya Ghavri styled Shraddha’s ruffle detail apparel with earrings from Outhouse jewellery and nude cream colour stilettoes from Aldo. Talking about her beauty and hairstyle, Shraddha left her tresses with soft curls and opted for minimal makeup that rounded off her stylish look.

Blake Lively in this stylish sequin body-con outfit-

Blake Lively donned this yellow sequin apparel for the red carpet in the year 2014. Blake wore this Gucci dress which featured a plunging neckline and a body-fit pattern. This sequin attire wore by Blake Lively was a body-con dress in which she showed off her growing belly at the Angel Ball. This stylish belt covered yellow sequin outfit was wore by Blake when she was pregnant. The diva made an iconic statement by stepping out with husband Ryan Reynolds at the Pokémon Detective Pikachu premiere in NYC in this yellow dress.

Blake Lively picked this stylish lemon yellow Retrofête look with detailed embellishments comprising of sequins, beads, and a sash that emphasized on her baby bump. The beautiful actor accessorized her attire with golden and colourful chandelier earrings, a few gemstone rings, and a wrist full of bracelets. Blake Lively’s multicolour ankle strap heels made her outfit more stunning. She was glowing as she was expecting and seems like yellow was Blake’s colour when she was pregnant.

