Shraddha Kapoor Or Kriti Sanon: Who Donned The White Shirt Dress Better?

Most of the celebrities opt for popular brands whenever they make a public appearance, which at times, lead to fashion face-offs between them. It is observed that since they do so, fans also love to watch them in different styles and manner with the same outfit. Some like to give a touch of originality with a twist, while others keep it elegant and sporty.

Whatever may be the case, we always get some quirky and different styles to see from the popular Bollywood actors. One of the face-offs that we came across between two beautiful divas in stripes, Sonam Kapoor and Kriti Sanon who wore an outfit by LoveBirds which was similar but styled in a different way.

Shraddha Kapoor

First, we’ll talk about Shraddha Kapoor who is one of the attractive and capable actors in Bollywood. Her attractive style and fashion sense is stunning. This time in the fashion face-off, it is with Kriti Sanon, we have observed Shraddha Kapoor’s style a white short dress. She looks stunning in this new formal chic outfit donned in her own quirky style.

Shraddha Kapoor is wearing a button-down corset shirt dress in whole white colour. Shraddha truly looks amazing with her high middle-bun and white outfit. Shraddha Kapoor made her look more graceful with her blue shady eye make-up and minimal nude hues in brown colour. Shraddha Kapoor complimented her white corset shirt dress with mule heels in transparent look. Here is her picture for you to have a look at.

Kriti Sanon

Now, let’s have a look at Kriti Sanon who wore a similar white short outfit. Kriti Sanon manages to champion her looks every time she steps out. The actor is giving major fashion goals on how to style a white colour outfit like a pro. In this picture post, Kriti Sanon posed wearing a white coloured oversized shirt dress. The sleeves of Kriti Sanon's white chic dress were oversized and puffy, which gave a new look to it.

The flair of her short white dress was a little different from Shraddha Kapoor and had a netted design attached at the bottom. Her hair was styled by portioning in the centre with sleek perfect hairstyle matching up with her stunning outfit. She complimented the fashionable look by giving it a super-stylish touch with long black leather high heel boots. Kriti Sanon opted for a no-accessories look and minimal nude shade make up which complimented her look. Have a look at her white dress look here-

