Shraddha Kapoor's First & Latest Film's BO Collection Will Prove She Has Come A Long Way

Actor Shraddha Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with the film Teen Patti. She played a brief role in the film and was later seen in the film Luv Ka The End. The actor rose to fame after her role in the film Aashiqui 2. Today, Shraddha Kapoor is known to be one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. She was last seen in the film Baaghi 3 along with actors Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh. Here's an overview of the box-office collection of her first film and her latest film.

Shraddha Kapoor's box-office collection of first and latest film

Teen Patti

The film Teen Patti starred actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ben Kingsley, Madhavan, Raima Sen and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Helmed by Leena Yadav, the thriller film was about gambling, greed and desperation. It is a story about a Mathematics professor who writes a thesis on probability and relates it to a card game.

Shraddha Kapoor played the role of a young geeky student. As the story progresses she changes her characters to play and win the game. The movie received negative reviews from the critics. The song ‘Neeyat Kharab Hai’ however, was widely acclaimed. The film was made on a small budget of ₹45 crores and was shot in India and England. The film made an overall collection of ₹17.60 crores, miserably failing at the box office.

Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 is the third film from the Baaghi franchise. The film starred Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. The film also starred Ankita Lokhande in a pivotal role. Shraddha Kapoor played the love interest of Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3. The film follows the story of two brothers who share an unbreakable bond.

And one of the two gets kidnapped, the other one tries to save him. The film crossed the hundred crores mark and made an est collection of ₹137 crores. The action sequences of the film were praised while the story writing of the film was criticised. Baaghi 3 went on to become the second highest-grossing film of the year, despite being affected by the pandemic.

