Shraddha Kapoor Vs Hina Khan - Who Wore The Denim Outfit Better?

Shraddha Kapoor and Hina Khan are very popular names in the Indian acting industry. Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. Along with being a versatile actor and an overachiever, Shraddha Kapoor is also known for fashion statements. Recently, the Baaghi actor was caught in a fashion face-off with television star Hina Khan.

Hina Khan stepped her foot in the Indian television industry with the much-loved daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Ever since then, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of the audience and is also a social media sensation today. Here is who among the two actors pulled off the denim attire better:

Shraddha Kapoor and Hina Khan - Who wore the denim outfit better?

Shraddha Kapoor is seen wearing a white t-shirt tucked inside a high-waist denim skirt. She has worn a knee-length jacket of the same make and material of that of the denim skirt. Shraddha has worn a brown colour neck-piece and brown heels. The actor has left her hair open, giving them a centre partition and a messy look. Shraddha Kapoor opted for applied nude and natural makeup.

In comparison to Shraddha Kapoor, Hina Khan is seen wearing a two-piece denim outfit. She has worn a shirt and high-waist loose pants, of the same denim-make. The actor has tied her hair in a messy plate look and has worn blue and black colour heels. Hina Khan has worn heart-shaped adorable earrings and has applied nude makeup.

About Shraddha Kapoor

Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, and Chhichhore, and more. Within the first two months of 2020, she has already given two major blockbusters at the box-office, including Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D and Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3.

About Hina Khan

Hina Khan is reportedly one of the highest-paid Indian television actors. Hina Khan's career jumped up a level when she emerged as the runner-up in India's most-watched reality television show, Bigg Boss 11 (2017).

