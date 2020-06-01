Shraddha Kapoor has often been spotted posting goofy videos of how she is spending her time amid the lockdown. Recently, she posted a video of her mother singing Baahon Mein Chale Aao. Read ahead to know more about this post-

Shraddha Kapoor shares a video of her mother singing Baahon Mein Chale Aao

Shraddha Kapoor is a completely family oriented girl and has often used social media as a platform to express her love towards her family. On May 31, 2020, Shraddha Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to post a video of her mother singing the song Baahon Mein Chale Aao, in her melodious voice. Shraddha Kapoor captioned the video, “Mommy singing!!!Simply divine 🥰😍🤩💜”.

The video has no visual as Shraddha Kapoor kept the video having a blank screen throughout, but it made people truly focus on the sweet voice of her mother. As soon as Shraddha Kapoor posted the video, it went viral. The post received over eight lakh views in no-time, and fans spammed the post with comments filled with compliments for Shraddha Kapoor’s mother.

Not only fans but even Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhanth Kapoor commented on the post. His comment read, “She finally allowed us to share it , her voice is the most amazing voice ever ahh ♥️♥️♥️♥️”, revealing that the two were waiting for a long time to get their mother’s voice out in the open.

Shraddha Kapoor has always been very close to her parents. During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Shraddha Kapoor candidly said that she would happily bring her husband home, rather than leaving her parents after marriage. Shraddha said that for her home is where the heart is. She loves her parents to such an extent that if they are okay with her getting her partner home after marriage, she will. She has been living in her parents’ home all her life, so it will be difficult for her. Shraddha Kapoor said that she is attached to her maasi and brother too, and the very thought of leaving them is a dreadful feeling for her.

Check out some of her posts with her family-

On the work front

Having given back-to-back blockbuster movies, Shraddha Kapoor is at the peak of her success. She was last seen on the big screen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 (2020). It is reported that Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in director Luv Ranjan’s next project. The official title and the release date of the movie are yet to be announced.

