Shraddha Kapoor's Best Films According To Popular Movie-rating Site Rotten Tomatoes

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the cutest actors of Bollywood. She is the daughter of the famous actor, Shakti Kapoor. Shraddha Kapoor started her acting career in Bollywood with the movie Teen Patti in the year 2010, and her first lead role was in the film Luv Ka The End in 2011. Over a decade long career, the actor has done some noted work in the industry. Check out the list of her best films according to Rotten Tomatoes-

Also read | Fan Account Compares Shraddha Kapoor To Disney Princesses And The Resemblance Is Uncanny

Shraddha Kapoor best films according to Rotten tomatoes

Haider

Haider is a crime drama that released in the year 2014. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Tabu in the lead role, along with Shraddha Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon. Irrfan Khan appears in an extended special appearance. In Haider, Tabu portrays the role of Haider's mother, Ghazala. The movie is both a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy Hamlet and an adaptation of Basharat Peer's memoir Curfewed Night. According to Rotten Tomatoes, Haider has an 86% score on the Tomato Meter.

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor's Movies That Later Became A Film Franchise, See List Here

Stree

Stree movie was an Indian horror-comedy drama starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. Stree, released in 2018. The movie describes a hysterical tale revolving around a myth related to ghosts and spirits. Stree movie was an Amar Kaushik’s directorial which accomplished as one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. The other characters of the movie that made the movie a hit were Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. This 2018 film, Stree scored a percentage of 77% on the Tomato Meter of Rotten Tomatoes.

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor's Movies To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar Amid Lockdown

Chhichhore

Nitesh Tiwari's directorial attempt Chhichhore was released in the year 2019. The movie makes you remember the amazing college days and Masti of those days. It will certainly remind you of all the embarrassing moments you had during your college days. It features all the actors of the movie in the happy and sad moments, the experience of trying to adjust with a roommate, falling in love in college, competition with rival groups, etc.

The movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in leading roles. Chhichhore stars Varun Sharma(Sexa), Prateik Babbar(Raggie), Tahir Raj Bhasin(Derek), Tushar Pandey(Mummy), Saharsh Shukla and Naveen Polishetty(Acid). According to the Rotten Tomatoes, Chhichhore movie scaled a percentage of 58% on the Tomato Meter.

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor's Songs That Are Perfect For Your Friend's Bachelorette

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.