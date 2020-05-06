Shraddha Kapoor's Movies To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar Amid Lockdown

Disney+ Hotstar is an online streaming service which began recently. The streaming service primarily distributes films and series produced by The Walt Disney Studios and Walt Disney Television. It also provides content from Disney’s Marvel, Star Wars and more. The streaming sites also telecasts Bollywood movies belonging to various genres. Here is a list of hit movies of Shraddha Kapoor that are streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 is an action-thriller movie helmed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is jointly produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studious. Baaghi 3 stars Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh in prominent roles. The plot of Baaghi 3 revolves around an unbreakable bond shared by two brothers. The movie unveils how one of the brothers travels to Syria and gets kidnapped by an insurgent group, while the other brother goes on a rampage to free him.

Stree

Stree is a 2018 horror comedy movie helmed by Amar Kaushik. The movie was jointly bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru under the banners of Maddock Films and D2RFilms. The plot of Stree is based on the stories of a Banglore urban legend known as Nale Ba which translated to come tomorrow. The movie features the spirit of a woman who haunts a village by taking men as her hostages. The horror comedy film features Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles.

Chhichhore

Chhichhore is a 2019 comedy-drama movie helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The movie was jointly bankrolled under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Studious. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma in prominent roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a group of college friends reuniting after several years to inspire their friend’s son about living.

Ek Villain

Ek Villain is a 2014 psychological thriller movie helmed by Mohit Suri and produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a criminal whose terminally ill wife is murdered by a serial killer.

