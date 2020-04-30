Shraddha Kapoor's Songs That Are Perfect For Your Friend's Bachelorette

It won't be wrong to say that Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most sought after stars in Bollywood today. Throughout her career, she has worked in many films with foot-tapping songs that went on to enter the list of chartbusters. A lot of Shraddha Kapoor's songs can be played at bachelorette parties. Take a look at the list of those songs to which you can groove on at your friend's bachelor party.

Nachi Nachi

The song Nachi Nachi from the Bollywood movie Street Dancer 3D is one of the best songs to play in a bachelor party. The music and the dance moves in the songs can surely make the dancers in your group shake a leg. Nachi Nachi is sung by Neeti Mohan, Dhvani Bhanushali, Millind Gaba and the music is by Sachin-Jigar. The song features Dharmesh, Raghav, Nore Fatehi Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and many more. The song has more than 21 million views as of today on Youtube.

Bhankas

Bhankas is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi in the film Baaghi 3. The song is played during the marriage ceremony of Riteish Deshmukh's character in the film. The song features Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in the lead role dancing on the lyrics penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The track is sung by Bappi Lahiri, Dev Negi & Jonita Gandhi. The original song was from the movie Tohfa that was penned by Indeevar and sung by renowned singers like Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosale. The music of the original track was then created by Bappi Lahiri. The song has more than 41 million views as of today on Youtube.

Muqabla

One of the most iconic songs Muqabla was recreated in the Bollywood movie Street Dancer 3D. The movie features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in lead roles and directed by Remo D'Souza. One can witness the king of dance, Prabhudeva back with Muqabla in the voice of Yash Narvekar, and Parampara Thakur. The track is penned and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song has more than 263 million views on Youtube. Muqabala is another perfect song of Shraddha Kapoor on which one can flaunt their dancing skills on a bachelor party.

Milegi Milegi

The song from the movie Stree Milegi Milegi is another hit track that can be played on your friend's bachelorette party. The song is sung by Mika Singh & Sachin-Jigar. The song has more than 163 million views on Youtube.

Dance Basanti

Evidently, with the catchy beats, your BFF gang can definitely show their moves with the song. Dance Basanti song features Shraddha Kapoor as Basanti alongside Emraan Hashmi and is part of their film Ungli.

