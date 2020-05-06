Shraddha Kapoor's Movies That Later Became A Film Franchise, See List Here

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the cutest actors of Bollywood. She is the daughter of the famous actor, Shakti Kapoor. Shraddha Kapoor started her acting career in Bollywood with the movie Teen Patti in the year 2010, and her first lead role was in the film Luv Ka The End in 2011.

Some of her most loved-movies include Aashiqui 2, Ek Villian, Baaghi, ABCD 2, Stree, Chhichhore, and Saaho. In fact, she featured in many films that were either sequel or went on to become a film franchise further. Have a look at those movies of Shraddha Kapoor here-

Also read | Street Dancer 3D: Box-Office Collections Slow Down In The Second Week

List of movies of Shraddha Kapoor which later became a film franchise:

Aashiqui 2

Aashiqui 2, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor is a romantic musical drama film that rocked at the box office. The story of the film revolves around the life of a popular singer who destroys his career because of his alcohol addiction. Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor both essayed that role beautifully in the film. The songs of the films are extremely relatable to the story and give you goosebumps.

Aashiqui 2 has a very soulful jukebox which majorly made the film a blockbuster. Aashiqui 2 was an adaption that serves as a spiritual successor to the 1990 musical film Aashiqui. Furthermore, there are rumours of Aashiqui 3 being in the pipeline.

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor Showers 'Cham Cham Love' On Fans As 'Baaghi' Clocks 4 Years; Watch Video

Baaghi

Baaghi released in 2016. It starred Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Sudheer Babu Posani in the lead roles. TV personality Sunil Grover also portrayed a pivotal character in the film. The Sabir Khan directorial received a lot of praise from the critics and the audience.

An interesting fact about the film was that Shraddha and Tiger came together after four years for the third instalment of the series, which released on March 4, 2020. Baaghi was the first instalment and went on to have 2 more sequels Baaghi 2 (2018) and Baaghi 3 (2020).

Also read | Baaghi To Street Dancer 3D; Shraddha Kapoor's BO Report Card Has Added To Her Net Worth

Street Dancer 3D

Street Dancer 3D is a dance film set in London and is based on the multifarious colors of dance and the unity between two different groups of people who come together for a single cause. The movie stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead and also features Nora Fatehi, Prabhudeva, Sushant Pujari, and Dharmesh Yelande in pivotal roles. This film was a sequel to ABCD 2 which also had Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor's Four Major Flops In A Row Before 'Street Dancer 3D'; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.