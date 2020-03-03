Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: Baaghi 3 Actor's Sweet Interaction With A Little Girl

Shraddha Kapoor has been one of the much-loved actors of Bollywood. On the occasion of her birthday, have a look at how she interacted with a little fan. The loving little fan also got a warm hug from her as she had a hearty interaction.

Shraddha’s interaction with a little fan

Shraddha Kapoor has lately been busy promoting her upcoming film, Baaghi 3. The Saaho actor was recently seen interacting with a little fan and the internet cannot get enough of it. In the video which has been doing the rounds on social media, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen talking to a little girl who visited her to have a little talk. She can be seen dressed in a colourful short dress which has a highlighted leather belt. She can also be seen wearing hoop earrings with a casual look. She was reportedly returning from the special screening of her film Baaghi 3. The little girl spoke to the actor and left all delighted after she received a hug from her star. Have a look at Shraddha Kapoor's video here.

Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday falls on the very next day of that of her Baaghi 3 co-star Tiger Shroff. On Tiger Shroff’s birthday, March 2, 2020, the team of Baaghi 3 hosted a special screening for a bunch of fans. The screening was held after Tiger Shroff’s fans requested for one. Have a look at the picture from the screening here.

About Baaghi 3

The third instalment of the Baaghi franchise is all set to hit theatres on March 6, 2020. The film has been directed by Ahmed Khan and jointly written by Sajid Nadiadwala and Farhad Samji. The film stars actors like Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. This time around, the plot of the film will be about a man and his innocent brother who are under attack. Have a look at the Baaghi 3 poster here.

Image Courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

