Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: Take Inspiration From The Diva To Style Your White Outfits

Shraddha Kapoor started her acting career in Bollywood with the movie Teen Patti in the year 2010, and her first lead role was in the film Luv Ka The End in 2011. Shraddha was loved and received a lot of support from fans for her movie Aashiqui 2. Some of her popular and adored movies are Ek Villian, Half Girlfriend, Baaghi, Haider, ABCD 2, Rock On 2, Stree, Chhichhore and Saaho from her acting career.

Shraddha Kapoor, in her recent release, that is Street Dancers 3D, has flaunted some amazing bold looks. The actor keeps posting her pictures on her Instagram handle constantly to keep her fans updated. Her attractive style and fashion sense is stunning and always reflects her attitude. So, to revive some fashion sense from Shraddha Kapoor to style white colour like a pro, here are some ideas for you-

Slay the white colour outfits in 'the Shraddha Kapoor way'

Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning in this white outfit in which she sports a braided hairstyle and loop earrings. She has worn a bralette and complimented it with a jacket on it. Shraddha Kapoor completed her look with the stylish high-waist striped track pants.

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Shraddha looks stunning in this white net-work bralette. She accessorized her white outfit with a beautiful star necklace. Shraddha's formal style jacket looks amazing on her outfit.

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Shraddha has styled a shirt in which there are balloon sleeves and turtle-neck design. She wore the shirt with a pair of skirt which has frills in the bottom. It is a short skirt complimented with black buckle heels.

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor stuns in this white jumpsuit with her stylish statement sleeves. She is wearing a belt at the waist which embraces the look of the jumpsuit. The actor completed her look with silver high bellies.

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's photo in this white outfit looks stunning. She is wearing a turtle-neck white off-shoulder top with long bell-bottom pants. The actor has tucked in the top and tied a high messy pony-tail.

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Shraddha looks stunning in this new formal style. She is wearing a button-down corset shirt dress in whole white colour. Shraddha truly looks amazing with her high middle-bun and white outfit.

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

