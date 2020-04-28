Shraddha Kapoor’s Movies Streaming On Netflix To Watch This Week; See List Here

Shraddha Kapoor is known for her films like Aashiqui 2, Haider, Any Body Can Dance 2 among other films. Currently, the actor is basking in the success of her latest film Baaghi 3. There are several films of Shraddha Kapoor that are currently streaming online. Among several other OTT platforms, Netflix is showing some of Shraddha Kapoor's blockbuster movies.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao Starrer 'Stree's' Jukebox Will Make You Groove

Shraddha Kapoor’s movies streaming on Netflix

Saaho

Saaho was produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The story of the film is about an agent and her partner who realise that the case they are working on is larger than they think, and is linked to a crime lord. Prabhas, the South Indian actor is starring with Shraddha Kapoor in the film. The movie is highly critically acclaimed and also loved by audiences.

Baaghi

Sabir Khan directed the film Baaghi. The plot of the film is about a martial arts student who tries to seek revenge after his martial arts master was murdered. The film featured Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff as the lead pair.

Also Read: WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor Aces American And British Accents Like A Pro

Haider

Haider is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's 'Hamlet' set in violent times in Kashmir. Since it was Shakespeare's adaptation, people interested in watching it and it came out with flying colours. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Haider featured talented actors like Shahid Kapoor, Tabu and Shraddha Kapoor in the pivotal roles.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Has Several Times Put Up Posts Appreciating 'Mother Earth'; See Pics

Half Girlfriend

The romantic drama Half Girlfriend was released in 2007. It was directed by Mohit Suri. He tries to convince her to be his girlfriend but after a lot of effort, she finally agrees to become his 'half-girlfriend'. According to IMDb, Mohit Suri revealed that earlier Kriti Sanon was the first choice for the lead instead of Shraddha Kapoor in Half-Girlfriend.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Character Doesn't Have Any Name In 'Stree'; Read More Trivia

Stree

Amar Kaushik directed movie Stree is also currently streaming on Netflix. The plot of the movie is a witch or evil spirit who abducted only men from the village. According to IMDb, the movie is based on the urban legend of "Nale Ba" that went viral in Karnataka in the 1990s.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.