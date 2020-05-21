As Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates 3 Years Of 'Half Girlfriend', Know Fun Trivia About The Film

The 2017 film Half Girlfriend was a romantic drama based on the novel of the same name written by Chetan Bhagat. The narrative of the movie spun around a rural youngster and basketball player Madhav Jha (played by Arjun Kapoor) who inevitably falls in love with his college mate Riya Somani (played by Shraddha Kapoor). The amazing on-screen chemistry of the lead pair was much appreciated by fans,

The film, Half Girlfriend also starred Vikrant Massey and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles. The film was helmed by Mohit Suri. Recently, the film completed 3 yrs of release, and to mark the occasion, here is an interesting trivia about the film that you might be unaware of-

Shraddha Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend’s trivia-

Director of the film, Mohit Suri had revealed that for the lead role which was originally presented by Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon was the first choice. However, the actor had to drop out because of date issues.

Also, similarly for the male actor’s lead role, Sushant Singh Rajput was the first choice for the role of Madhav and not Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor, the lead role of the film, Half Girlfriend has self-confessed that he hasn't read the novel of Chetan Bhagat.

Half Girlfriend is Arjun Kapoor's second movie based on a Chetan Bhagat novel. Surprisingly. The first film was the super-hit 2 States, that starred him along with Alia Bhatt.

The A.R. Rahman's song from the movie Zubaidaa "So Gaye Hai" is experimented by Mithoon for "Main Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga"

Reportedly, Sushant Singh had declined the film’s lead role as his dates were clashing with his next flick with Kriti Sanon, titled Raabta, that released in the same year.

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor posted a beautiful picture on her Instagram story as the film Half Girlfriend completed 3 years. The pic was a collage of all the beautiful scenes and moments captured from the film. Half Girlfriend did average at the Box-Office, but the audience loved the songs of the film. The film had a list of soulful songs like Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga, Thodi Der, Baarish, and more which became a rage among the youngsters overnight.

