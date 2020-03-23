Shraddha Kapoor's Starrer 'Half Girlfriend's' Soulful Soundtrack Is A Must-listen

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. Shraddha is on cloud nine after her recent success, Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff. Having done films like Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more, Shraddha has proved her versatility and created a unique place in the hearts of the audience.

In 2017, Shraddha Kapoor played the lead character in Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend, alongside Arjun Kapoor. The film was based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same title. The plot of the film revolves around Madhav, who meets a girl named Riya and falls in love. After struggling to convince her to be his girlfriend, she half-heartedly agrees to be his "Half Girlfriend". The film did average at the Box-Office, but the audience loved the songs of the film. Take a look at the best songs from the film.

Baarish

Baarish is sung by Ash King and Shashaa Tirupati. The music of the song is by Tanishk Bagchi. Arafat Mehmood and Tanishk Bagchi are the lyricists of the song. The song is very mellow and extremely soothing to the ears.

Thodi Der

Thodi Der is a soulful song from the film. The song is sung by Farhaan Saeed and Shreya Ghoshal. The music of the song is given by Farhaan Saeed. Kumaar is the lyricist of the song.

Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga

Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga is sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati. The music of the song is given by Mithoon. Manoj Munthashir is the lyricist of the song. Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga is one of the most loved songs in the entire album of Half Girlfriend.

Lost Without You

Lost Without You is sung by Ami Mishra and Anushka Shahaney. Ami Mishra is also the composer of the song. The lyrics of the song are by Kunaal Vermaa and Anushka Shahaney. The song expresses the pain of a lover and was heard multiple times by many listeners.

Stay A Little Longer

Stay A Little Longer is sung by Anushka Shahaney. The music for the song is given by Farhan Saeed. Anushka Shahaney and Ishita Moitra have given the lyrics for the song. It is a romantic song and the audience loved it.

