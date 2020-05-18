Shraddha Kapoor Has Worked With These Famous Directors Only Once

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most famous names in Bollywood. In a decade long career till now, she has appeared in more than 15 films. There are a few directors with whom she has worked a couple of time, while there are filmmakers with whom she has collaborated just once. Read to know about directors with whom Shraddha has worked only one time.

Shraddha Kapoor has worked with these directors only once

Vishal Bhardwaj

Haider stars Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Shraddha Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon with Irrfan Khan in an extended cameo. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, it a crime drama film released in 2014. The movie is a modern-day adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet and Basharat Peer’s Curfewed Night. Haider received praises and earned several accolades. Vishal has directed acclaimed films like Maqbool (2003), Omkara (2006) and Kaminey (2009).

Sabbir Khan

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Sudheer Babu and Sunil Grover stars in Baaghi helmed by Sabbir Khan. A martial arts student seeks revenge after the murder of his master and to get his hostage lover back. Baaghi was well received by the audiences for its action and the led pairs’ chemistry along with being a hit at the box office. Sabbir’s work as a director includes Kambakkht Ishq (2009), Heropanti (2014) and Munna Michael (2017).

Shaad Ali

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor star as the lead in Ok Jaanu. It is a romantic drama film directed by Shaad Ali. This 2017 released is a remake of Tamil movie O Kadhal Kanmani (2015). Ok Jaanu got mostly negative reviews from the audiences and tanked at the box office. Saathiya (2002), Bunty Aur Babli (2005) and Soorma (2018) are some acclaimed directed by Shaad Ali.

Apoorva Lakhia

Released in 2017, Haseena Parkar stars Shraddha Kapoor in the titular role for the first time. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, it is a biographical crime film. It also features Siddhanth Kapoor, Samar Jai Singh, Ankur Bhatia and Rajesh Tailang with others. Haseena Parker failed to perform at the box office owing to the negative word of mouth. Apoorva previously directed films like Ek Ajnabee (2005), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007) and Zanjeer (2013).

Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari helmed Chhichhore, a comedy-drama film in 2019. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles along with Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Kumar Shukla. Chhichhore earned praises from the audiences as well as the critics and was a super-hit at the box office. Nitesh has worked as a director in Chillar Party (2011), Bhootnath Returns (2014) and Dangal (2016).

Besides the above-mentioned names, Shraddha Kapoor has worked with some more filmmaker for only once. This includes her work with Leena Yadav in Teen Patti, Bumpy in Luv Ka The End, Shujaata Saudagar in Rock On 2, Amar Kaushik in Stree, Shree Narayan Singh in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Sujeeth in Saaho and Ahmed Khan in Baaghi 3. Shraddha has collaborated thrice with Mohit Suri and thrice with Remo D’Souza.

