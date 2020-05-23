Shraddha Kapoor's Goofy Pics With Tiger Shroff Are Treat For All 'Baaghi' Fans

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the cutest actors in Bollywood today. The actor debuted with the filmTeen Patti in the year 2010 in a small role, and her first lead role was in the film Luv Ka The End in 2011. Some of her noted work includes films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villian, Baaghi, ABCD 2, Stree, Chhichhore and Saaho. Shraddha's most successful collab has been with Tiger Shroff. The duo's Baaghi franchise has been a super hit. The duo shares great chemistry, both on and off-screen as it evident from their several BTS shoot pics. Below we have listed some of the goofy pics of the two stars for their fans-

Here are some of the best goofy Shraddha & Tiger Shroff pictures

The below pic shows both the talented personalities in one frame sharing a great bond and looking stunning. Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff seem to be having a gala time promoting their film, Baaghi. Have a look at this quirky picture of the cute duo.

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff posing goofily during Baaghi promotions. Have a look at the beautiful pair and Baaghi fame in one frame.

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor goofy moment while having a cupcake break. Truly this is one of the most adorable pictures of Shraddha and Tiger. Have a look at this cute moment which will surely make you love them.

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor look stunning in this goofy picture. They are settled in a lion statue and share a hilarious moment together. Shraddha is wearing a short dress with statement sleeves and Tiger Shroff is donning a cream t-shirt and blue denim with sneakers.

This picture shows how goofy and joyful is Tiger Shroff’s company for Shraddha Kapoor as they are really happy together. This picture is from the film, Baaghi 3 and song Bhankas. Shraddha Kapoor is seen taking a selfie of the group with some funny faces. Have a look at this stunning picture.

This picture is an adorable one. It showcases the duo's bond and friendship. The picture is bound to melt the heart of fans who #ship this jodi.

