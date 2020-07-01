When Shraddha Kapoor Sang 'Fikar Not' With Late Sushant Singh Rajput & 'Chhichhore' Cast

In 2019, Shraddha Kapoor shared screen space with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for the first time. The duo played a romantic couple in the comedy-drama titled Chhichhore. The entire cast promoted their film in full throttle last year, and during the promotions, they also stopped by The Kapil Sharma Show, wherein the cast of Chhichhore had a fun time.

A video of Shraddha Kapoor singing Fikar Not track from the film, on TKSS has surfaced online. This video has been viral post-Sushant's sudden demise, take a look-

Throwback Video Of Shraddha & Late Sushant Singh Rajput Singing 'Pagle Fikar Not'

Shraddha Kapoor, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput along with the entire cast and director of Chhichhore appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show sometime back. Apart from being a brilliant actor, Shraddha is also a gifted singer and this video is proof of that.

In this throwback video, you can see the Baaghi actor singing the popular Fikar Not song from her movie like a pro. Gradually, all the cast members of Chhichhore join her. One can also see late actor Sushant Singh Rajput enjoying the moment, singing and dancing along with Shraddha in this video.

Kapoor sang this fun-track with utmost expression and rocked her impromptu performance. You can observe director Nitesh Tiwari, Kapil Sharma amongst other cast members like Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty having a gala time in this video. The lead actors Shraddha and Sushant are twinning in voguish black ensembles and looking their stylish best, in this video.

Helmed by celebrated filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, this Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer did exceptional business at the box-office.

With a box-office collection ₹215 crore, it was late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last cinematic release. The news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise shocked the nation on June 14, 2020. The Chhichhore actor was found dead in his Bandra residence. As per reports, the actor committed suicide, on Sunday morning. Reasons are yet to be confirmed, however, speculations that Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from clinical depression due to professional reasons has been doing the rounds ever since the news of his alleged suicide broke, past month.

