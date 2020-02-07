Shraddha Kapoor's Dating History You Must Check Out; Read Full Details

Shraddha Kapoor has made quite some news with the release of her latest film, Street Dancer 3D. The Chhichhore actor is widely regarded by critics as one of the most hardworking actors in Bollywood. Some of Kapoor's most popular films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Baaghi, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more. Most of these films were commercially successful and have received critical acclaim. Over the years, she has gone on to deliver several acclaimed performances. Her fans are often curious about her love life. Read on to know more details about Shraddha Kapoor's dating history.

Shraddha Kapoor's love life and dating history

There were rumors were of Shraddha Kapoor's dating photographer, Rohan Shrestha. The latter confirmed that he knew Shraddha for nine years and that they have been great friends. Rohan also confirmed having a girlfriend but Shraddha and Rohan's pictures of spending quality time speak rather otherwise. Shraddha was earlier also linked up to be dating actor Farhan Akhtar. Many also believe the actress was deeply in love with co-star, Aditya Roy Kapoor during the shoot of their film, Aashiqui 2.

The pair were snapped together on several occasions and even displayed their affection publically but soon there were rumors of their break-up. Many believe the reason for their sudden break-up was due to Shraddha’s parents who never approved of Aditya. Even their lives have been different and after Aashiqui 2, Shraddha's career soared high whereas Aditya Roy Kapoor's life took a different turn. Who is Shraddha Kapoor's boyfriend is still a mystery and many fans are dying to know as to who is the lucky one to go out with Shraddha this Valentine's Day. It could be Rohan Shrestha or even Aditya Roy Kapoor or somebody totally new.

