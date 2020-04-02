Did You Know Shraddha Kapoor Was A Part Of This Kareena Kapoor-Imran Khan Starrer?

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of the renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor though having an easy way in Bollywood has worked hard and proved her talent. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more.

Shraddha Kapoor entered the Bollywood industry with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) and rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013), alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. However, not many know that Shraddha Kapoor was a part of Punit Malhotra’s Gori Rere Pyaar Mein! (2013). Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's Best Moments From Her Blockbuster Film 'Ek Villain'

Shraddha Kapoor has appeared in Gori Tere Pyaar Mein!

Shraddha Kapoor has appeared as Vasudha in the Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imran Khan starrer, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein!. The actor played a cameo, of a South Indian girl, getting engaged to Imran Khan. In the particular cameo scene, Shraddha Kapoor is seen dressed in a traditional South Indian off-white saree, paired with a red and golden colour blouse. She tied her hair at the back, in a bun, and put a gajra on it. She has applied nude makeup with the smokey-eye look. She completed her look with a bindi, neckpiece, and mangtika. The announcement of Shraddha Kapoor being a part of the film was also later made on Twitter.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Or Shraddha Kapoor - Who Nailed Tarun Tahiliani's Design Better?

Here's presenting Vasudha... the very beautiful Shraddha Kapoor in the movie Gori Tere Pyaar Mein http://t.co/HmreiEJJne — Fahad khan (@fahadkhan3) November 10, 2013

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor And Kiara Advani's Stunning Lehenga Looks; See Pics

More about Gori Tere Pyaar Mein!

Gori Tere Pyaar Mein! is a Punit Malhotra directorial. Punit Malhotra and Arshad Sayed had penned the movie. The film had Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. The film also has Nizhalgal Ravi playing a pivotal role. The plot of the film revolves around a self-centred Sriram Venkat, who changes his outlook and actions when his girlfriend leaves him. The film did average at the box-office.

Also Read | Songs From Shraddha Kapoor Starrer 'Chhichhore' That Fans Should Add To Their Playlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.