Shraddha Kapoor's 'Baaghi' Jukebox Is A Must-listen; See Full List

Baaghi released in 2016. It starred Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Sudheer Babu Posani in the lead roles. TV personality Sunil Grover also portrayed a pivotal character in the film. The Sabir Khan directorial received a lot of praise from the critics and the audience. An interesting fact about the film was that Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger came together after four years for the third instalment of the series, which released on March 4, 2020. The movie was not only a commercial success but its songs were also loved by audiences. Below we have listed its amazing jukebox.

Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi jukebox is a must-listen

Cham Cham

The film had a list of soulful songs, and one of them is Cham Cham song. The song was sung by Monali Thakur and the music composition was by Meet Bros. The lyrics were penned by Kumaar. Shraddha Kapoor’s charming and happening performance on the Cham Cham song increased the charm of the music video. The video exhibits an amazing combination of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's stunning dance moves.

Girl I Need You

The song Girl I need you is sung by the artist, Meet Bros, featuring Arijit Singh & rapped ROACH. The lyrics of the song were penned by Kumaar and it produced under the banner of T-series. This soulful track features Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor enjoying some beautiful and lovely moments in the film Baaghi.

Sab Tera

T-Series presented this soulful track, Sab Tera song from the movie Baaghi. The song starring Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles also makes them look beautiful. The film is directed by Sabbir Khan & produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The song Sab Tera is a beautiful number sung by Armaan Malik & Shraddha Kapoor. The music composition is of Amaal Mallik. The lyrics of the song, Sab Tera were penned by Sanjiv Chaturvedi.

Agar Tu Hota

Agar Tu Hota song from Baaghi directed is presented under the T-series banner. The song is sung & composed by Ankit Tiwari very beautifully. The lyrics of the song Agar Tu Hota were penned by Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay. This romantic sad song is one of the best songs from the jukebox of Baaghi.

