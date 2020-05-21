Shraddha Kapoor's Beautiful Instagram Posts Where She Raised Voice For The Voiceless

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood who always keeps updating her social media with her amazing posts. The actor is passionate about animal rights and really love to spend time with animals, as is evident from all the posts she has about her pet dog that she has updated on her IG feed. In fact, Shradhha Kapoor has time and again raised voice for the voiceless on her social media. Here are a few instances-

Every time Shraddha Kapoor raised voice for the voiceless

This post of Shraddha Kapoor in which she is expressing her feelings and sending some important messages to all the citizens. These beautiful words include some instructions to take proper care of these animals and show love and care towards them. Have a look at this post which has a message of #ZooBandhKaro campaign-

#ZooBandhKaro



इस लॉकडाउन के दौरान हम में से बहुत से लोग चिंतित और पराधीन महसूस कर रहे हैं। कल्पना कीजिए की आपको अपने परिवार और घर से दूर रखा जाए तथा अपने पूरे जीवन काल के लिए जेल में बंद कर दिया जाए तो आपको कैसा महसूस होगा?

जानवरों में हमारी तरह भावनाएँ होती हैं। अपने प्राकृतिक आवास और प्रियजनों से अलग होने पर वे उदासिन हो जाते हैं। हम यह क्यों माने कि हमें उनकी स्वतंत्रता छीनने का अधिकार है?

जब @shazamorani ने मुझे इस कार्य का हिस्सा बनने के लिए कहा, तो मैंने तुरंत अपनी सहमति दे दी क्योंकि मुझे एहसास हुआ कि मैं अपनी आवाज़ बेजुबान पशुओं को दे सकती हूं। पशु बोल नहीं सकते इसलिए हमें उनकी आवाज़ बनने की जरूरत है। मुझे पूरी उम्मीद है कि आप सभ भी ऐसा ही करेंगे | ✨💜

"जब तक व्यक्ति जानवरों से प्यार नहीं करेगा, तब तक उसकी आत्मा का एक हिस्सा सुषुप्त रहेगा।"

- एनाटोल फ्रांस।

#LockdownZoos

Shraddha Kapoor says that we are feeling locked and trapped in our houses amid the coronavirus lockdown. While, we are doing this for our safety, but animals face this lockdown every day in their lives. Read the beautiful caption and have a look at this post that Shraddha Kapoor posted.

So, you’re tired of isolation? ‏‏‎ ‎



As COVID-19 has forced the world to quarantine, we’ve all felt the effects of isolation — depression, anxiety, loneliness. Animals experience these same emotions. As humans, we tend to lack empathy for others until we’ve experienced their situation ourselves. But now that we’ve felt the suffering of captivity, let’s extend empathy toward the other living beings that we share this planet with.



Millions of animals have been isolated their entire lives. In isolation, these animals exhibit concerning behaviors including self-harm. Mental health is not a uniquely human trait. This is not normal.



So, you’re tired of isolation? These animals have been isolated their entire lives. No living being should live in captivity. We are guests of this planet, not masters. #Repost @earth

The love for all living creatures is the most noble attribute of man ~ Charles Darwin

