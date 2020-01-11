Tiger Shroff's Latest Picture From The Sets Of 'Baaghi 3' Will Get Your Heart Racing

Baaghi 3, featuring Bollywood superstars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, is one of the most awaited movies of 2020. The announcement of the third installment of the movie has left the fans even more excited.

Tiger Shroff recently shared a series of pictures from the sets of Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 on his social media. The glimpse of the actor's look in his upcoming action-drama has caught the attention of his fans. Check out the posts below.

Tiger Shroff from the sets of Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff recently bombarded his Instagram feed with some BTS videos and pictures from his upcoming movie, Baaghi 3. Currently, the War actor is completing his shoot schedules in Jaipur, Rajasthan. In the post, he is seen posing in sleeveless ripped denim shirt pairing the rogue look with black tinted glasses.

The third installment of Baaghi franchise, Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. The forthcoming movie, which also features Ankita Lokhande as Shraddha Kapoor's sister, will reportedly hit the marquee in March 2020. Here are some BTS pictures from the sets of Baaghi 3 posted by Tiger Shroff on his Instagram.

BTS videos and pictures from the sets of Baaghi 3

Promo Image Courtesy: Instagram - Tiger Shroff

