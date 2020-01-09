Shraddha Kapoor Gifts Property Worth More Than ₹1.30 Crore To Her Father Shakti Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy promoting her dance film Street Dancer 3D. However, the actor was also recently in the news for gifting her dad, Shakti Kapoor, an expensive property recently.

According to a media report, Shraddha Kapoor gifted over fifty per cent of one of her property to her father. Moreover, the property is in Juhu, which is a hot place for property investments these days. Shraddha Kapoor has always been close to her father, and this move just proves how much they trust each other.

Shraddha Kapoor did not need any occasion to give her father a luxurious present. According to Squarefeet India, Shraddha jointly owned property with her mother Shivangi Kolhapure in Juhu’s Silver Beach Heaven apartments. Shivangi, sister of popular actor Padmini Kolhapure, had part ownership of over 81 sq mtrs property.

Multiple reports suggest that Shivangi has sold her share of the property to Shakti. However, reports suggest that Shraddha simply gifted her share to her father. It is also reported that Shakti Kapoor has leased out the property to an undisclosed person.

On the professional front

Shraddha Kapoor will be essaying the role of a dancer in her next Street Dancer 3D alongside co-actor Varun Dhawan. The Remo D’Souza directorial will also witness Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in key roles. The dance film is going to release on January 24th, 2020. Shraddha Kapoor will also continue in the second version of Stree, the release date of which is not yet declared. The first version had Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, alongside Kapoor.

