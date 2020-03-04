Shraddha Kapoor's Full Filmy Family: List Of Her Family Members Who Are Actors

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film, Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff, is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood currently. Coming from a filmy background, acting is something Shraddha has grown up to. Father of Shraddha Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor is counted amidst the few successful actors in the Hindi Film Industry who has featured in 200 plus movies.

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

But the astounding fact is that Shakti Kapoor isn't the only actor in Shraddha Kapoor's family. Apart from him, there are other well-known actors in the Kapoor 'Khandaan' as well. Let us take a look at the list of people who are actors in Shraddha Kapoor's family.

List of actors in Shraddha Kapoor's family

Shakti Kapoor

Source: Shakti Kapoor Instagram

Shakti Kapoor is truly an actor par excellence. From playing a comic role as 'Crime Master Gogo' to essaying serious negative characters in films like Hungama and Chaalbaaz, Shakti Kapoor has done it all. Shakti Kapoor's list of accolades is never-ending. The stellar performer made his debut in Qurbani in1980 and has worked for over 40 years in the Hindi Film Industry. Shakti Kapoor's contribution to Hindi Cinema has been enormous and is still working in movies with the same enthusiasm.

Siddhanth Kapoor

Source: Shakti Kapoor Instagram

Another member from Shraddha Kapoor's family who is an actor by profession is her sibling Siddhant Kapoor. He is Shraddha's elder brother, who made his Bollywood debut with Shootout at Wadala in 2013. Since then, Siddhant has worked in several films, but his performance in Haseena Parker as Dawood Ibrahim has been the most memorable one. The film also featured Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

Padmini Kolhapure

Source: Padmini Kolhapure Instagram

Padmini Kolhapure is counted amidst the finest actors the country has ever produced. The veteran actor is the maternal aunt of Shraddha Kapoor and shares a close bond with her niece. Padmini Kolhapure gave a ground-breaking performance in Raj Kapoor's ambitious film Satyam Shivam Sundaram as a child artist. Post that, there was no looking back for her. Some of her best work includes films like Woh 7 Din, Prem Yog, Insaaf Ka Tarazu amongst several others.

Tejaswini Kolhapure

Source: Tejaswini Kolhapure Instagram

Yet another member in Shraddha Kapoor's family is an actor by profession, and it is none other than her youngest maternal aunt Tejaswini Kolhapure. The stunning actor has worked in several commercial films. Tejaswini Kolhapure made her entry into the world of entertainment with the film Ugly.

