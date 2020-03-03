Shraddha Kapoor Receives A Heartfelt Birthday Wish From 'Saaho' Co-star Prabhas; See Post

One of Bollywood’s most talented actors, Shraddha Kapoor turns a year older as she celebrates her 33rd birthday today. She is the daughter of Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure. Shraddha Kapoor is known to follow her father’s footsteps for being an actor. She made her debut in the year 2010 with the film Teen Patti and went on to impress fans with films like ABCD 2, Stree, Haseena, Saaho, and much more.

As the actor celebrates her birthday, her friends from the film industry posted pictures with her on their social media handle. One of her friends that took to Instagram to wish Shraddha was her Saaho co-star. And their picture is very adorable.

South star Prabhas took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS picture with Shraddha Kapoor. In the picture, Prabhas is seen holding Shraddha Kapoor from the back and from what it looks like, they were sharing some a funny banter as they were all smiles in the picture.

Along with the picture, he also wrote a sweet birthday wish for Shraddha Kapoor on her birthday. Check out their cute picture below.

About their film

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho was reported to be a blockbuster hit. The plot of the film was about an undercover cop who fights with aggressive criminals to keep the ‘black box’ safe. The box is known to be an ultimate key to a treasure. The film managed to churn out Rs 192 crores. Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas’ chemistry was lauded in the film. Fans are also very eager for another Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas starrer.

